top-8-of-cfp-rankings-unaltered-ahead-of-massive-weekend-matchups

Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State remained in playoff positions in Tuesday night’s second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings as the top eight teams were unchanged from a week ago.

The Buckeyes, Bulldogs, Wolverines, Seminoles and No. 5 Washington all improved to 9-0 this week with wins of at least nine points. The next three hopefuls — Oregon, Texas and Alabama — also won to improve to 8-1 and remain at Nos. 6, 7 and 8, respectively.

It was a surprise to many last week that Ohio State was given the initial No. 1 spot over a streaking Georgia team ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Bulldogs won their 26th straight game this week, 30-21 over then-No. 12 Missouri, and the Buckeyes trailed Rutgers 9-7 at halftime before pulling away to win 35-16.

CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan, the athletic director at NC State, said in an ESPN interview that teams’ resumes are one of many factors they must consider at this time of year.

“We’re looking to add onto what is their resume, how do they look, who’s been out, who’s coming back?” Corrigan said. “To make sure, with strength of schedule, with the statistics, with watching the games, including everyone in the room just to make sure we’re getting all the varying opinions.”

Ole Miss and Penn State each rose one spot to Nos. 9 and 10 ahead of their massive top-10 games this Saturday. The Rebels, who beat Texas A&M 38-35 last weekend, will pay a visit to defending national champion Georgia, while the Nittany Lions will host Michigan after thrashing Maryland 51-15 on the road.

Louisville, Oregon State, Tennessee and Missouri checked in at Nos. 11-14.

Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 17 while Oklahoma State leaped seven spots to No. 15 following the Cowboys’ 27-24 win in the Bedlam rivalry game. The Sooners and Cowboys sandwiched another Big 12 team, Kansas, at No. 16.

Utah, LSU and Notre Dame completed the top 20, with LSU and Notre Dame dropping following their third losses of the season.

Arizona debuted in the rankings at No. 21 after its third straight win against a previously ranked Pac-12 foe. The Wildcats’ 27-10 win over then-No. 19 UCLA knocked the Bruins out of the top 25.

Iowa reentered at No. 22, followed by Tulane, North Carolina and Kansas State.

Corrigan again was asked for the committee’s stance on the latest surrounding the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan. After Corrigan said the investigation was an NCAA issue — not a CFP issue — last Tuesday, controversial football analyst Connor Stalions has since stepped down at Michigan and the Big Ten has served the school notice of potential discipline.

“Not to be repetitive … our mission as a committee is to judge the teams that are eligible for the postseason,” Corrigan said. “And until something changes in that, we’re gonna continue to follow that track and make sure that we’re following the protocols.”

