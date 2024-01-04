top-transfer,-big-ten-sacks-leader-picks-texas-a&m

Nic Scourton, the top edge rusher in the NCAA transfer portal, committed to Texas A&M on Thursday.

He posted a photo of himself wearing a No. 7 Aggies jersey to social media to confirm the return to his native Texas.

Scourton, 19, played 25 games over two seasons at Purdue. He led the Big Ten in sacks with 10 and had 15 tackles for loss in 2023.

24Sports listed Scourton as the No. 8 overall player in the portal.

His commitment to Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko came one day after Scourton's official visit to College Station.

Tight end Garrett Miller, Scourton's teammate with the Boilermakers, transferred to Texas A&M last month.

Adding Scourton to the roster is a big gain for the Aggies, who lost defensive linemen Edgerrin Cooper (NFL draft), Fadil Diggs (transfer to Syracuse) and Walter Nolen (transfer to Ole Miss) since the end of the 2023 season.

--Field Level Media

