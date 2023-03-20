Tottenham will only accept £100m Man United target Harry Kane: Report

LONDON, UK (March 20) – Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane has been linked with a potential transfer to Manchester United or Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £100m, according to reports from The Times in the UK. Kane’s current contract with Tottenham has just one year left, and the club’s valuation of their star striker is said to be deterring other interested clubs.

Despite speculation regarding Kane’s future, Sky Sports News has confirmed that Spurs are not willing to let the forward leave this summer, regardless of whether he signs a new deal or where the team finishes in the Premier League. Read more news: Highlights: Harry Kane stars in Tottenham 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest

Kane’s future has been a topic of intense discussion in recent months. The 29-year-old recently became Tottenham’s all-time leading goal scorer, surpassing Tottenham great Jimmy Greaves, as his composure in front of the goal has seen him move beyond the record of 266 goals for the London club this past February.

According to premierleague.com at the time of this report, he has scored 204 goals in 310 appearances in the Premier League. His consistent scoring and leadership qualities make him a highly sought-after player in Europe.

Although Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has not commented on the rumors, it is believed that the club would be interested in acquiring Kane, who is reportedly keen to play alongside Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

However, Tottenham are determined to keep hold of their prized asset, who has scored 53 goals from 80 appearances for England at the international level.

The next few months will be critical in determining the future of one of English football’s most potent strikers. Kane holds the power as he approaches the final year of his contract, and Spurs will be keen to secure his services with a new deal.

Football fans around the world will be keeping an eye on Kane’s situation, and whether he stays at Tottenham or moves to a different club remains to be seen.

It is clear that Kane’s future will be a hot topic in the transfer market this summer, and the coming months will reveal what the future holds for one of the Premier League’s most prolific scorers.