Transfer roundup: QB Brendan Sorsby transfers to Cincinnati

Quarterback Brendan Sorsby announced Wednesday that he has committed to Cincinnati.

Sorsby spent the past two seasons at Indiana before entering the transfer portal. He threw for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions this season and also rushed for four touchdowns.

Sorsby has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

–Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager entered the transfer portal after a banner season.

Schager led the Mountain West with 3,542 yards and 26 touchdowns. His passing yardage ranks 10th nationally. He was intercepted 14 times in a nation-leading 525 pass attempts.

Schager has thrown for 6,505 yards, 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in three seasons.

–Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen entered the portal after a strong season in which he had seven sacks.

He has 24.5 tackles for loss — including 14.5 sacks — in four seasons with the Gators.

–Texas A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolen was one of five Aggies to enter the portal. Nolen was the No. 1 prospect of the 2022 class and had five sacks in two seasons with the Aggies.

Also entering the portal were defensive ends Fadil Diggs (eight sacks in three-plus seasons) and L.T. Overton (one sack in two seasons), offensive tackle Chase Bisontis (12 starts in 2023) and tight end Jake Johnson (four receiving catches this season).

–Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy, son of coach Mike Gundy, entered the portal.

Gundy passed for four touchdowns and four interceptions in games over the past three seasons. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

–Marshall quarterback Cam Fancher entered the portal after passing for 2,162 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

In the past two seasons, Fancher has 3,766 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

–Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders struggled with injures this season and had just 209 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

In 2022, he rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns and also caught 28 passes for 271 yards and two scores.

–Oregon State tight end Jack Velling figures to be popular in the portal after catching eight touchdown passes this season. He had 29 receptions for 438 yards.

Velling has 45 catches for 719 yards and 11 touchdowns in two college seasons.

–Field Level Media