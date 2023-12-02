Transfer roundup: Quarterbacks starting to fill up portal

James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud said he is entering the transfer portal, headed to his fourth college with one season of eligibility remaining.

“To my coaches and teammates who’ve become family, I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I leave with memories that I will treasure forever,” McCloud posted to social media. “The lessons I’ve learned and the relationships I’ve formed here will undoubtedly guide me as I take this next step in my athletic and academic journey.

“To the JMU fans, I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for the unwavering support you’ve shown me throughout my time here.”

In his sole season at James Madison, the Dukes finished the regular season 11-1 and ranked No. 24 in the nation.

McCloud previously attended South Florida and Arizona. While he gave no indication of his next destination, it could be Indiana, which hired James Madison coach Curt Cignetti as its head coach this week.

–Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne, the former starter at Notre Dame, is transferring again, ESPN reported.

He played in just two games for the Sun Devils due to injury. ESPN said he will graduate from Arizona State and be eligible to play immediately at his new school. Should he be granted a medical redshirt, he would have three years remaining.

He is 8-3 as a starting quarterback between Arizona State and Notre Dame.

–Quarterback Johnathan Bennett, part of an undefeated Liberty squad, will transfer for his final college season.

“Thank you Liberty University,” he posted to social media Saturday morning.

He joined the Dukes in 2019 and has appeared in 33 games, completing 153 of 273 pass attempts for 1,927 yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

–Field Level Media