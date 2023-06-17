Transfer Rumors: Manchester City in Advanced Talks to Sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for £75m

Manchester City is reportedly in advanced talks with RB Leipzig to sign Croatian center-back Josko Gvardiol in a stunning £85m deal, Sky Sports reported in the latest transfer rumors mill.

The 21-year-old defender joined Leipzig in 2020 and has made 41 appearances for the German club this season, scoring three goals, including a pivotal equalizer in a 1-1 draw in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, ESPN is reporting. Gvardiol is a top transfer target of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, and the treble winners have already held talks with him.

However, RB Leipzig will demand a fee of at least £75 million to sell the defender to Manchester City, according to Talksports and Manchester Evening News. Gvardiol’s potential transfer to Manchester City could break the previous record transfer fee for a center-back set when Manchester United paid around £80m to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019.

Manchester City is reportedly willing to set a new record to sign Gvardiol.

