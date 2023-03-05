College Basketball News

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads No. 15 Indiana past Michigan in OT

March 5, 2023
    Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists and No. 15 Indiana edged Michigan 75-73 in overtime in Big Ten play at Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday.

    Race Thompson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Jalen Hood-Schifino tossed in 13 points for Indiana (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) in the regular-season finale for both teams.

    Hunter Dickinson’s 24 points and 14 rebounds led Michigan (17-14, 11-9) and Kobe Bufkin had 19 points. Jett Howard added 16 points and Dug McDaniel chipped in 10.

    Thompson scored the first basket of overtime and Kopp’s jumper gave Indiana a 75-69 lead. Dickinson answered with a 3-pointer with 1:58 remaining. Neither side scored again until McDaniel made a free throw with six seconds left. He intentionally missed the second but Thompson got the rebound.

    Thompson missed both free throws but Michigan didn’t get another shot off.

    The Hoosiers were clinging to a 29-27 lead at halftime. Jackson-Davis led his club with 10 points, while Dickinson paced the Wolverines with 12.

    Michigan finished the half on a 14-2 run and didn’t let up after the break. They took the lead in the first minute of the second half on a Bufkin jumper and Howard 3-pointer.

    With Michigan leading 35-34, the Wolverines reeled off seven consecutive points, capped by a Dickinson dunk off a turnover. Indiana soon cut the deficit to four on two Jackson-Davis free throws but
    Michigan answered with another 7-0 spurt, including another Howard 3-pointer for a 49-38 lead.

    McDaniel’s 3-pointer with 13:42 left made it 52-40. Another McDaniel 3-pointer gave Michigan a 59-49 lead with 10 minutes left.

    The Hoosiers then went on a 10-1 run to pull within a point. Thompson scored half of those points, including a three-point play.

    Jackson-Davis’ layup with 2:49 left after a Michigan turnover gave Indiana a 66-65 lead.

    The Wolverines regained a three-point lead on Bufkin free throws and a Dickinson hook shot but Hood-Schifino tied it at 69-apiece with a 3-pointer. Dickinson missed a 3-point try in the final seconds of regulation.

    –Field Level Media

