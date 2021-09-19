TreVeyon Henderson record-breaking highlights: Ohio State 41, Tulsa 20

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Watch video highlights of running back TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State breaking Archie Griffin’s 49-year-old freshman rushing record after running for 277 yards in the win over Tulsa on Saturday.

Henderson, the standout running back in the recruiting class, was outstanding on the day, racking up almost 300 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns, including scoring sprints of 48 and 52 yards in the first and last drives of the third quarter to help the No. 9 Buckeyes pulled away late to beat Tulsa 41-20.

“I wasn’t expecting something like this, but I have some big goals for myself,” Henderson said. “I got plenty more, so I got to keep working.”

Despite the comfortable win, in the end, Ohio State had to overcome a very slow start in the first half as Tulsa opened the scoring with a field goal on its first drive, which covered 16 plays, and held a 6-3 advantage well into the second quarter before the Buckeyes took the lead for good.

The victory on Saturday saw Ohio State bounced back from the defeat to Oregon at home a week ago.

ALSO READ: No. 3 Oklahoma holds off Nebraska 23-16; Box score, photo and highlights

Henderson accounted for a pair of TDs, adding the 48-yard jaunt to a plunge from the five in the second quarter.

Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin was 31 of 54 from completed passes for 428 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat.

His teammate Josh Johnson had 8 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Hurricane who fell to 0-3 to start the 2021 college football season.

“We just went toe-to-toe with an exceptional type of team that’s explosive on both sides of the ball,” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said.

“I thought our receivers did a nice job at trying to find separation and find holes to sit in and work in, and our offensive line again giving (Brin) time,” added Montgomery.

“We were getting a ton of pressure. I thought those guys did a nice job with everything they were getting.”

Click to see the Box Score