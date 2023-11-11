Posted inCollege Basketball News

Tristan da Silva puts up 21 Colorado crushes Grambling

FLM Direct-Baller by FLM Direct-Baller0
tristan-da-silva-puts-up-21-colorado-crushes-grambling

Tristan da Silva scored 21 points, J’Vonne Hadley chipped in with 17 points and Colorado beat Grambling 95-63 in Boulder, Colo., on Friday night.

Julian Hammond III had 14 points, KJ Simpson had 12 points and Luke O’Brien and Eddie Lampkin scored 10 points each for the Buffaloes (2-0).

Tra’Michael Moton scored 26 points and Terrence Lewis added 13 points for the Tigers (1-1).

In its opener, Colorado led Towson by just four at halftime, but the Buffaloes took control of the Grambling game early.

The Buffaloes scored the first six points and led 12-2 after consecutive 3-pointers by Hammond. Grambling turned the ball over for the second straight possession and da Silva gave Colorado a 12-point lead.

The Tigers finally found some offense with a 3-pointer from Lewis, who then hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 16-7 with 12:02 left in the first half.

Hadley converted a three-point play, Grambling turned it over again and O’Brien made a 3-pointer to give the Buffaloes a 22-7 lead. Hammond made a 3-pointer and Hadley converted another three-point play to put Colorado in front 30-10.

Moton made a layup and a 3-pointer and a steal and layup by Jourdan Smith capped a 7-2 run by the Tigers that cut into the Buffaloes’ lead to 15 with 6:31 remaining, but Colorado finished the half strong.

Hadley made two layups, the second off of another turnover, Simpson had a fastbreak layup and dunk and da Silva drained a shot from deep to make it 43-19 with 3:20 left.

The teams traded turnovers and missed 3-pointers, Hadley had a dunk and da Silva scored the last five Colorado points of the half to give them a 50-20 lead.

Colorado opened the second half with a da Silva 3-pointer and a free throw by Hadley, but Grambling scored the next four points.

The Tigers got as close as 26 on a 3-pointer by Moton but never threatened in the second half.

–Field Level Media

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.