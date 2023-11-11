tristan-da-silva-puts-up-21-colorado-crushes-grambling

Tristan da Silva scored 21 points, J’Vonne Hadley chipped in with 17 points and Colorado beat Grambling 95-63 in Boulder, Colo., on Friday night.

Julian Hammond III had 14 points, KJ Simpson had 12 points and Luke O’Brien and Eddie Lampkin scored 10 points each for the Buffaloes (2-0).

Tra’Michael Moton scored 26 points and Terrence Lewis added 13 points for the Tigers (1-1).

In its opener, Colorado led Towson by just four at halftime, but the Buffaloes took control of the Grambling game early.

The Buffaloes scored the first six points and led 12-2 after consecutive 3-pointers by Hammond. Grambling turned the ball over for the second straight possession and da Silva gave Colorado a 12-point lead.

The Tigers finally found some offense with a 3-pointer from Lewis, who then hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 16-7 with 12:02 left in the first half.

Hadley converted a three-point play, Grambling turned it over again and O’Brien made a 3-pointer to give the Buffaloes a 22-7 lead. Hammond made a 3-pointer and Hadley converted another three-point play to put Colorado in front 30-10.

Moton made a layup and a 3-pointer and a steal and layup by Jourdan Smith capped a 7-2 run by the Tigers that cut into the Buffaloes’ lead to 15 with 6:31 remaining, but Colorado finished the half strong.

Hadley made two layups, the second off of another turnover, Simpson had a fastbreak layup and dunk and da Silva drained a shot from deep to make it 43-19 with 3:20 left.

The teams traded turnovers and missed 3-pointers, Hadley had a dunk and da Silva scored the last five Colorado points of the half to give them a 50-20 lead.

Colorado opened the second half with a da Silva 3-pointer and a free throw by Hadley, but Grambling scored the next four points.

The Tigers got as close as 26 on a 3-pointer by Moton but never threatened in the second half.

