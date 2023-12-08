Tulane hires Troy’s Jon Sumrall as head coach

Tulane hired Troy’s Jon Sumrall to be its next head football coach on Friday.

Sumrall was an assistant coach for the Green Wave from 2012-14, and he guided Troy to a 23-4 record in his two seasons as the Trojans’ head coach.

Tulane needed a replacement for Willie Fritz, now the head coach at Houston after going 54-47 in eight seasons — including 11-2 in 2023.

Sumrall was the Sun Belt Coach of the Year in 2022 and won his second straight conference championship this season. The Trojans (11-2) will play Duke in the Birmingham Bowl Dec. 23.

Sumrall, 41, was a linebacker at Kentucky from 2002-04 before working as an assistant coach at San Diego, Tulane, Troy, Ole Miss and his alma mater. He was Kentucky’s co-defensive coordinator in 2021 before taking the job at Troy.

–Field Level Media