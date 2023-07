TV, live streaming and live results info: Day 2 Jamaica Track and Field Championships

Kingston, Jamaica – The highly anticipated Jamaica Track and Field Championships continue to captivate fans as Day 2 unfolds at the prestigious National Stadium in Kingston. A multitude of thrilling finals, including the men’s and women’s 100m dashes, are set to ignite the atmosphere during today’s riveting competitions.

The event, spanning from July 6 to July 9, promises to deliver an adrenaline-fueled spectacle of athleticism and skill. For those unable to attend in person, the action can be experienced through live streaming coverage on the reputable pay-per-view platform 1Spotmedia.com.

The second day’s exhilarating proceedings commence promptly at 9:45 a.m. local time in Jamaica, or 10:45 a.m. ET for international viewers. The Under 18 girls’ Triple Jump will kick off the track and field events, showcasing the immense talent of young athletes eager to make their mark in the sport.

Shortly after, at 11:20 a.m. ET, fans can anticipate an intense display of speed and endurance with the commencement of the U18 400m heats.

To ensure that no moment is missed, viewers can access live streaming coverage on 1Spotmedia.com, while those opting for traditional broadcasts can tune in to Television Jamaica (TVJ) and TVJ Sports for free-to-air coverage. For radio enthusiasts, Hitz92 FM will provide live radio streaming, accompanied by regular updates on Omega Klas Radio. Additionally, up-to-the-minute results and insights will be available here, keeping fans informed throughout the exhilarating journey.

The focal point of Day 2’s thrilling lineup rests upon the highly anticipated finals of the senior women’s 100m races. However, before the ultimate showdown commences at 9:30 p.m. ET, the semifinals will take center stage at 5:55 p.m. ET. This precursor sets the stage for an intense battle of skill, speed, and determination as the top athletes vie for a coveted spot in the final race.

As the Jamaica Track and Field Championships enter its second day, the fervor and excitement continue to build. Be sure to stay tuned to witness the raw talent, unrivaled athleticism, and sheer dedication on display. The journey towards glory has just begun.

Jamaica Track and Field Championships schedule on Day 2 below:

FRIDAY DAY #2 SCHEDULE:

TIME (ET) EVENT ROUND

10:45 am Girls 17 & Under Triple Jump Under 18 Finals

10:46 am Girls 17 & Under Discus Throw Under 18 Finals

10:47 am Boys 17 & Under Shot Put Under 18 Finals

10:48 am Girls 17 & Under High Jump Under 18 Finals

11:20 am Girls 17 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 18 Prelims

11:30 am Boys 17 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 18 Prelims

11:45 am Boys 17 & Under Long Jump Under 18 Finals

11:50 am Girls 19 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

12:05 pm Boys 19 & Under 400 Meter Under 20 Prelims

1:05 pm PRESENTATION BREAK

3:00 pm Boys 19 & Under Long Jump Under 20 Finals

3:02 pm Boys 19 & Under Shot Put Under 20 Finals

3:50 pm PRESENTATION

4:04 pm Men 20+ High Jump SENIOR Finals

4:43 pm Girls 19 & Under Long Jump Under 20 Finals

4:45 pm Girls 17 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 18 Semis

5:10 pm Boys 17 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 18 Semis

5:25 pm Girls 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Semis

5:40 pm Boys 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Semis

5:55 pm Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

6:10 pm Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

6:25 pm PRESENTATION

6:40 pm Girls 17 & Under 1500 Meter Run Under 18 Finals

6:48 pm Boys 17 & Under 1500 Meter Run Under 18 Finals

6:55 pm Girls 19 & Under 1500 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

7:02 pm Boys 19 & Under 1500 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

7:08 pm Girls 19 & Under Shot Put Under 20 Finals

7:17 pm Women 20+ 1500 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

7:25 pm Men 20+ 1500 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

7:30 pm PRESENTATION

7:50 pm Opening Ceremony

8:10 pm Women 20+ Discus Throw SENIOR Finals

8:13 pm Girls 17 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 18 Finals

8:20 pm Girls 19 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

8:27 pm Boys 17 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 18 Finals

8:34 pm Boys 19 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

8:41 pm Women 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

8:51 pm Men 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

8:54 pm PRESENTATION

9:14 pm Girls 17 & Under 100 Meters Dash Under 18 Finals

9:24 pm Boys 17 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 18 Finals

9:26 pm PRESENTATION

9:31 pm Girls 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

9:33 pm PRESENTATION

9:38 pm Boys 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

9:41 pm PRESENTATION

9:45 pm Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

9:47 pm PRESENTATION

9:53 pm Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

9:58 pm PRESENTATION

10:08 pm Men 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Heats