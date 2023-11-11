tylor-perry,-three-double-digit-kansas-state-scorers-down-bellarmine

Tylor Perry was one of four Wildcats in double figures with 17 points as Kansas State defeated the visiting Bellarmine Knights 83-75 Friday night in Manhattan, Kan.

Perry had 15 of his points in the second half.

The Wildcats hit 12-of-31 3-pointers Friday after sinking just 8-of-33 in the season-opening loss to USC.

Cam Carter tied his career high with 17 points for Kansas State (1-1). Dai Dai Ames, who was scoreless in 15-plus minutes against USC in the opener, and Arthur Kaluma each had 12.

Bash Wieland led Bellarmine (0-2) with 17 points. The Knights also got 14 points from Langdon Hatton, all in the first half. Ben Johnson added 12.

The second half was even. Bellarmine used an 11-1 run early in the second half to cut the deficit to 50-42. Perry hit a corner 3-pointer to end the run. K-State then used a 7-0 mini-spurt to open up a 16-point lead. Bellarmine closed by hitting 5-of-6 down the stretch to make the final score respectable.

Ames started hot, hitting his first four shots, including his first three 3-point attempts, as K-State built a 20-9 lead before the second media timeout. Ames had 11 points at halftime in about six minutes. After Ames’ spurt, Carter took over. He led the Wildcats at the half with 15 points. Kaluma added 9 points at the break.

K-State never trailed in the first half, leading by as many as 19 points before taking a 46-31 advantage to the locker room.

Hatton led Bellarmine with 14 points in the first half. He was the only Knight with more than five first-half points. The Knights shot well from the field, hitting 48.1 percent (13-of-27). The Wildcats also were solid from the field in the first half. They were 18-of-40 (45 percent), including 8-of-18 (44.4 percent) from beyond the arc.

The biggest difference was on the glass, where the Wildcats outrebounded the Knights 38-32. The Cats’ pulled down 16 offensive rebounds

–Field Level Media