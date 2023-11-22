tyrese-proctor,-kyle-filipowski-help-no.-9-duke-ease-past-la-salle

Tyrese Proctor’s career-high 22 points helped No. 9 Duke rout visiting La Salle 95-66 on Tuesday night in Durham, N.C.

Kyle Filipowski had a strong second half to finish with 17 points, Sean Stewart had 16 points off the bench and Mark Mitchell notched 12 points. It was the third win in eight nights for Duke (4-1), which shot 53.7 percent from the field.

Anwar Gill tallied 17 points and Jhamir Brickus added 13 points to lead La Salle (4-1), but the Explorers couldn’t extend their best start in nine years. They made only 6 of 24 shots from 3-point range in their first road game of the season.

La Salle coach Fran Dunphy was bidding for a milestone victory. He’s in his 32nd year as a head coach, falling to 599-345 all-time.

Proctor, a sophomore guard, had a previous scoring high of 17, set in a pair of outings last season.

Filipowski, who sat out for some first-half stretches, scored the first eight Duke points of the second half. The Blue Devils outscored La Salle 30-17 in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Many of those points for Duke came with open looks in transition along with two 3-pointers from Jared McCain. The Blue Devils added a late-game 10-0 run.

Duke finished with a 42-27 rebounding advantage. Four Blue Devils hit multiple 3-pointers, including TJ Power, who went 3-for-4 for his nine points.

La Salle’s Khalil Brantley was held to nine points after pouring in 30 in Saturday’s 79-78 victory against Southern Indiana.

Duke led 39-29 at halftime, holding La Salle to 36.7 percent shooting from the field.

Duke broke out to an 11-2 lead. La Salle was within 19-18 at the midway mark of the first half. Proctor had 10 points in the first 13 minutes and the Blue Devils went up 29-19 after his pair of 3-pointers.

Duke improved to 5-0 all-time against La Salle.

