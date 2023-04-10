Tyson Walker returning to Michigan State for final season

Michigan State leading scorer Tyson Walker is returning for “one more” run with the Spartans.

Walker on Monday announced he’s coming back for his fifth — and final — season of eligibility. “ONE MORE” he posted to his Twitter page, a caption to go along with a 90-second highlight video.

Walker led the Spartans with 14.8 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the 3-point line. He averages 12.3 points in 120 career games (110 starts) in four seasons with Northeastern (2019-21) and Michigan State.

Walker helped lead the Spartans to a 21-13 mark and a trip to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Kansas State in overtime.

Michigan State owns the No. 3 recruiting class for 2023, according to the 247Sports’ composite rankings.

–Field Level Media