ucf-scores-huge-45-3-upset-of-no.-15-oklahoma-state

UCF’s R.J. Harvey stole the show from FBS rushing leader Ollie Gordon II, rolling for a career-high 206 yards to lead the Knights to a stunning 45-3 upset of No. 15 Oklahoma State Saturday in Orlando, Fla.

A week after gaining its first conference victory in its first season in the Big 12, UCF (5-5, 2-4) won its second straight in dominant fashion as John Rhys Plumlee threw three touchdown passes, all to Kobe Hudson.

Harvey ran for three scores, including a 92-yard back-breaking touchdown sprint in the third quarter.

It was a crushing defeat for Oklahoma State (7-3, 5-2), which was riding a five-game winning streak, including a 27-24 upset last week of rival Oklahoma in the Bedlam Series.

The loss dealt a blow to the Cowboys hopes of reaching the Big 12 title game for the second time in program history.

UCF, which entered with the fourth worst rushing defense in the FBS, limited Gordon to 25 yards on 12 rushes. During the Cowboys winning streak, Gordon had averaged 198.8 yards rushing per game.

Demari Henderson led the Knights’ defense with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

UCF outgained Oklahoma State 592-277. Plumlee completed 11 of 18 passes for 299 yards. He also rushed 14 times for 74 yards.

It was a perfect first quarter for the Knights as they scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and forced turnovers the first two times the Cowboys got the ball.

On the opening series, Harvey capped a 75-yard drive, taking a snap from Wildcat formation and scoring on a 1-yard run.

On Oklahoma State’s ensuing possession, UCF’s Jireh Wilson knocked the ball out of Gordon’s grasp and Henderson recovered at the Knights’ 43.

Four plays later, Plumlee threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Hudson, giving UCF a 14-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Hudson backtracked to grab an underthrown Plumlee pass and sprinted to the end zone on a 75-yard touchdown reception which put UCF up 24-0.

Javon Baker had 112 yards on four receptions for UCF.

UCF improved to 7-0 in its annual Space Game. The school was established in 1963 as Florida Technological University to provide personnel to support the U.S. space program.

