UCLA big Adem Bona to test NBA draft waters

UCLA forward Adem Bona, still recovering from shoulder surgery, declared for the NBA draft on Wednesday but will maintain his college eligibility. Bona suffered a

ByFLM Direct-Baller
ucla-big-adem-bona-to-test-nba-draft-waters

UCLA forward Adem Bona, still recovering from shoulder surgery, declared for the NBA draft on Wednesday but will maintain his college eligibility.

Bona suffered a torn labrum in the Pac-12 tournament, an injury that was later exacerbated in the NCAA Tournament. He will not be able to participate in any pre-draft workouts. He’s expected to be fully recovered by October.

The 6-foot-10 Bona is projected as a second-round pick.

He made the announcement on his Instagram page.

“We will support Adem through this process with the NBA,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said in a tweet.

Bona averaged 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 33 games (32 starts) for the Bruins this past season, his first at UCLA.

He’s the fifth UCLA player to declare for the draft, joining Tyger Campbell, Amari Bailey, Jaylen Clark and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

–Field Level Media

FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

Similar Posts

March 25: NIT Tournament Results and Score Box

ByAdam Fratzke

(Sporting Alert) — No. 1 seed Southern Mississippi avoided any upset to advance to the NIT Tournament quarterfinals after beating Louisiana Tech 63-52 on Monday night. Dwayne Davis scored 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Jerrold Brooks added 13 points for the Golden Eagles (27-9), which led 35-27 at half-time. Jonathan Mills and…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.