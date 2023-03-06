College Basketball News

UCLA climbs to No. 2 in final regular-season Top 25 poll

March 6, 2023
    Houston remained No. 1 while UCLA climbed to No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the regular season.

    The Cougars (29-2) earned 58 first-place votes to three for the Bruins (27-4), who have won 10 straight games with their defeat of Arizona on Saturday night.

    Kansas (25-6), Alabama (26-5) and Purdue (26-5) round out the top five.

    No. 21 Duke (23-8) rejoined the Top 25 this week after falling out in mid-January. The Blue Devils won six straight to close out the regular season.

    Marquette (25-6), Texas (23-8), Arizona (25-6), Gonzaga (26-5) and Baylor (22-9) complete the top 10.

    Texas A&M was the week’s biggest climber, jumping six spots to No. 18. The Aggies (23-8) are 17-3 since standing at 6-5 on Dec. 20 . Fellow SEC team Tennessee (22-9) fell five spots to No. 17 after losing at Auburn to close out the regular season.

    In addition to Duke, Creighton is back in the Top 25 for a third time this season, returning at No. 24. Missouri also returns at No. 25.

    Providence, Maryland and Pitt all dropped out of the Top 25.

    The rest of the poll:
    11. UConn
    12. Kansas State
    13. Virginia
    14. Miami (FL)
    15. Xavier
    16. Saint Mary’s
    17. Tennessee
    18. Texas A&M
    19. Indiana
    20. San Diego State
    21. Duke
    22. TCU
    23. Kentucky
    24. Creighton
    25. Missouri

    –Field Level Media

