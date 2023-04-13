ucla-stalwart-tyger-campbell-declares-for-nba-draft

UCLA four-year starting point guard and three-time All-Pac-12 player Tyger Campbell declared for the NBA draft, forgoing his final year of eligibility.

Campbell becomes the third Bruins player to enter the draft, joining Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jaylen Clark.

“I take a lot of pride in the success we have had, and that’s the result of a lot of hard work and commitment,” Campbell posted to his Instagram page Wednesday night. “I’m graduating from UCLA and looking forward to the next step in my basketball career. With aspirations to play professionally, I am declaring for the NBA Draft.”

Campbell averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 assists in 133 career games (all starts) for UCLA. He finishes second on the school’s all-time assists list with 655 and his games played ranks 10th. He shot 85.6 percent from the foul line this past season, tops in the Pac-12.

Campbell had one year of eligibility left — the extra COVID year granted by the NCAA.

“This was an emotional last run for the two of us, as we both worked so hard together to make UCLA elite again,” Bruins coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “We know that Tyger has a long future in pro basketball, and I hope that I’m coaching long enough to hire him on my staff someday, as well.”

