ucla-star-f-jaime-jaquez-jr.-enters-nba-draft

UCLA All-American Jaime Jaquez Jr. announced Thursday that he is declaring for the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-7 guard/forward could have returned for a fifth college season due to the extra-year option related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have fulfilled my dream of playing basketball for and graduating from UCLA,” Jaquez said in his announcement on Twitter. “I would like to thank Coach Mick Cronin and UCLA’s coaching staff for developing me, as both a player and a person.”

Jaquez averaged 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 37 games this season while being named Pac-12 Player of the Year and earning Wooden All-American honors. He was also recently named Lute Olson National Player of the Year.

Jaquez helped UCLA reach the 2021 Final Four followed by back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances. He also twice was named first-team All-Pac-12.

“Jaime Jaquez Jr. has shown everyone that he’s a leader and a winner,” Bruins coach Mick Cronin said. “It’s hard for me to put into words what he has meant to our program, but he’s obviously been a huge part of our success. I said it two weeks ago, and I’ll say in again — we built our program around his competitive spirit and toughness, starting four years ago. Jaime has heart and he’s all about hustle and hard work. He gets the job done, plain and simple.”

Jaquez ranks eighth all-time at UCLA in scoring (1,802 points) and 11th in rebounding (842).

“My four years at UCLA have been incredible, and I’ll always be proud to be a Bruin,” Jaquez said. “But I’m also excited about my future, my NBA dreams and my continued basketball growth.”

Jaquez is projected as a second-round pick in the draft.

