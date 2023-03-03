College Football News

UCLA’s Chip Kelly gets extension through ’27 season

Reportng - Field Level Media
By:
In: College Football News
March 3, 2023
    • 0

    UCLA football coach Chip Kelly signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Bruins through the 2027 season.

    Athletic director Martin Jarmond announced the extension Friday but did not disclose the financial terms.

    In January 2022, Kelly and UCLA agreed on an extension through the 2025 season. The Los Angeles Times reported that Kelly would earn an average of $4.7 million per season.

    UCLA leadership rewarded Kelly for guiding the Bruins to a No. 21 season-ending ranking and a 9-4 (6-3 Pac-12) mark. UCLA was in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 2014.

    Kelly was hired at UCLA before the 2018 season, and the Bruins finished a disappointing 3-9 (3-6 Pac-12). After back-to-back winning seasons, Kelly now has a 27-29 record in Westwood. His teams were 46-7 in four seasons at Oregon (2009-12).

    “I am excited about our football program under the leadership of Coach Kelly and his talented staff,” Jarmond said in a news release. “The football program is on an upward trajectory, both on the field and in the classroom. Coach Kelly and his staff have done a tremendous job developing young men as demonstrated by their academic excellence.”

    The 2022 Bruins averaged 503.6 yards per game in 2022 and became the first team in program history to average more than 500 yards of total offense per game.

    Kelly, 59, was 28-35 as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers from 2013-16.

    –Field Level Media

    Related Posts

    About The Author

    Reportng - Field Level Media
    Reportng - Field Level Media

    Field Level Media features breaking news & coverage of 7,000+ annual events from a network of more than 200 professional journalists across North America.

    0 Shares 2 views
    Share via
    Facebook
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Mix
    Pinterest
    Tumblr
    Skype
    Buffer
    Pocket
    VKontakte
    Xing
    Reddit
    Flipboard
    MySpace
    Delicious
    Amazon
    Digg
    Evernote
    Blogger
    LiveJournal
    Baidu
    NewsVine
    Yummly
    Yahoo
    WhatsApp
    Viber
    SMS
    Telegram
    Facebook Messenger
    Like
    Email
    Print
    Copy Link
    Powered by Social Snap
    Copy link
    CopyCopied
    Powered by Social Snap