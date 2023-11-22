uconn-g-azzi-fudd-(acl)-out-for-season

UConn star Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season with a right knee injury, the team announced Wednesday.

The junior guard tore the ACL and medial meniscus in her knee during practice on Nov. 14. She will have surgery at UConn Health at a later date.

An injury to the same knee caused Fudd to miss 22 of the Huskies’ 37 games last season.

“We’re all just so upset for Azzi,” coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “She worked hard to be healthy for this season, and it’s unfortunate when you put in a lot of hard work and have a setback like this. Azzi loves the game and works tirelessly. I’m confident she’ll rehab with the same work ethic and come back better than ever.

“We’ll obviously miss her presence on the court, but Azzi will continue to be a great teammate and important part of this team this season. Our program will support Azzi through her recovery however we can.”

Fudd started the first two games for the No. 6 Huskies (3-1) this season and averaged 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes.

Over three seasons in Storrs, Fudd has averaged 13.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 42 games (29 starts).

UConn’s next game is Friday against No. 2 UCLA (4-0) in the Cayman Islands Classic.

