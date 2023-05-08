uconn,-lsu-title-teams-set-white-house-visits

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome the UConn men’s basketball team and the LSU women’s team to the White House on

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome the UConn men’s basketball team and the LSU women’s team to the White House on May 26 to celebrate their national championships.

The times of the ceremonies will be announced later.

This will be the fifth visit for the UConn men to the White House. The Huskies met with President Bill Clinton in 1999, President George W. Bush in 2004 and President Barack Obama in 2011 and 2014.

The women’s basketball team will be the fourth squad from LSU to celebrate a national title at the White House, joining the Tigers’ baseball, football, and track and field teams.

LSU secured the program’s first NCAA Tournament title with a 102-85 victory over Iowa on April 2. In the immediate aftermath of the victory, Tigers star Angel Reese said she might not attend a White House ceremony after Jill Biden suggested Iowa should visit Washington, D.C., because “they played such a good game.”

She later relented.

Coach Dan Hurley and UConn defeated San Diego State 76-59 on April 3.

–Field Level Media