uconn’s-adama-sanogo-powers-to-mop-honor

Adama Sanogo provided efficient shooting and solid rebounding for UConn throughout the NCAA Tournament, traits that wound up making him the event’s Most Outstanding Player.

The junior forward from Mali finished with 17 points and 10 boards — his fourth double-double in the tournament — as the Huskies beat San Diego State 76-59 on Monday in Houston to claim the championship.

“There’s a lot of African players, Malian players in college,” Sanogo said. “I’ve had a chance to be in Final Four, and I definitely — I’ll remember it forever, and it’s something I will never forget in my life.”

In UConn’s semifinal win over Miami, Sanogo logged 21 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 9-for-11 from the floor. He hit 5 of 9 from the field against the Aztecs.

In the six tournament games, Sanogo averaged 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 66.7 percent (50-for-75) on field-goal attempts.

His other tournament double-doubles came in the opening round against Iona (28 points, 13 rebounds) and in the West Region final against Gonzaga (10 points, 10 rebounds).

A two-time All-Big East first-team selection, Sanogo was an honorable-mention AP All-American this season.

“He’s obviously cemented himself into the pantheon of greatest, obviously, the greatest big guys with all the production and back-to-back first team all-league,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said of Sanogo. “And now this, to have the national championship just puts him in a position in one of the most storied programs in college basketball.

“He’s an all-time great.”

