College Basketball News

UMass Lowell knocks off host Georgia Tech

- by FLM Direct-Baller - Leave a Comment
umass-lowell-knocks-off-host-georgia-tech

Ayinde Hikim scored 24 points and Brayden O’Connor added a career-high 18 to lead visiting UMass Lowell to a 74-71 upset of Georgia Tech on Tuesday in Atlanta, giving the program only its second all-time victory over an opponent from a Power 5 conference.

UMass Lowell led by 11 points with 6:24 remaining, but Georgia Tech stormed back to tie it 69-69 on a goaltending call off Miles Kelly’s shot. The River Hawks then regained the lead when Cam Morris converted a three-point play with 1:04 left.

Georgia Tech’s Kyle Sturdivant scored with 48 seconds remaining in regulation to make it a one-point game, but Max Brooks stuffed Sturdivant’s drive to the basket with 3 seconds left to preserve the win.

Andres Fulgencio made two free throws with 2 seconds left for the final three-point difference.

UMass Lowell (3-0) also got 16 points and nine rebounds from Abdoul Karim Coulibaly. Brooks added nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

The River Hawks other Power 5 win came on Dec. 6, 2015 against Boston College.

Georgia Tech (2-1) was led by Deebo Coleman, who scored a career-high 24 points with five rebounds. Sturdivant had 12 points and five assists. Kelly, who entered the game averaging 26 points, was held to 11 on 5-for-19 shooting and was 0-for-6 on 3s.

UMass Lowell jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead but went cold from the field and Georgia Tech took advantage by going on a 16-0 run. Coleman scored eight points during the run, including a pair of 3-pointers, and UMass Lowell went 7:50 without scoring.

Despite the River Hawks’ inability to score — they shot just 32 percent in the first half — Georgia Tech could not pull away due to 30 percent success from the field. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as eight (20-12) but UMass Lowell trimmed the lead to 26-23 at halftime.

UMass Lowell plays the third leg of its six-game road trip on Thursday at Arizona State. Georgia Tech doesn’t play again until Nov. 22 at Cincinnati.

–Field Level Media

Related Posts

no.-13-texas-a&m-pulls-away-to-knock-off-smu

No. 13 Texas A&M pulls away to knock off SMU

oklahoma-gets-past-short-handed-texas-state

Oklahoma gets past short-handed Texas State

tyler-kolek-shakes-off-injury,-leads-no-4-marquette-past-no.-23-illinois

Tyler Kolek shakes off injury, leads No. 4 Marquette past No. 23 Illinois

About FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

View all posts by FLM Direct-Baller →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.