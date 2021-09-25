Unranked NC State stuns No. 9 Clemson in 2OT

RALEIGH, N.C. — No. 9 Clemson was stunned in double overtime at NC State after the Tigers went down 27-21 to the Wolfpack in ACC play at Carter-Finley Stadium here in Raleigh, NC, on Saturday.
Both teams went toe-to-toe to the four quarters, but the scores were locked at 14-14 at the end of regulation time.
Clemson (2-2) took the advantage in the first overtime possession when Justyn Ross collected from nine yards from D.J. Uiagalelei, but NC State (3-1) tied the scores at 21-21 when Devin Leary found Thayer Thomas with a two-yard and the extra point was also successful.
The Wolfpack then grabbed the lead when Devin Carter impressively held on from 22 yards off a pass from Leary. Although the home side failed to convert the two-point conversion, the feeling in the Carter-Finley Stadium was still buzzing.
And the atmosphere erupted four plays later after Clemson failed to match NC State scoring play and suffered its first loss against an unranked opponent for the first time since 2017.
UP NEXT
Clemson: The Tigers play another Atlantic Division game, hosting Boston College next Saturday.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack’s schedule dips back out of league play with a home game against Louisiana Tech next Saturday.