Unranked Wofford Stuns No. 17 North Carolina 68-64

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Wofford stunned No. 17 North Carolina 68-64 in Chapel Hill on Sunday.

Trevor Stumpe and Storm Murphy combined to hit nine 3-pointers, as the traveling Terriers (7-4) rode a 16-0 run in the second half to set up the victory, as the Tar Heels were beaten for the second time in three years by Wofford.

Stumpe top scored with 19 points on 6 of 10 shooting with four 3-pointers, while Murphy made five triples for his 15 points for the travelers.

Messiah Jones added 13 points for Wofford, which entered the game as a 12-point underdog.

North Carolina played the game without starters Cole Anthony (right knee) and Leaky Black (sprained right foot).

Freshman Anthony, who is a standout scorer nationally this season, is averaging 19.1 points. It is understood that the star point guard will be out indefinitely with the knee problem.

Garrison Brooks tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way for North Carolina, which missed 10 consecutive shots in a key six-minute stretch and struggled to score with Anthony.

Brandon Robinson ended with a career-high 16 points for the Tar Heels (6-4), who cut the Terriers’ lead to 65-61 with 51.5 seconds remaining, but failed to get any closer and suffered their third straight defeat.

Wofford returns to action when it visits No. 7 Duke on Thursday night, while North Carolina plays at No. 6 Gonzaga on Wednesday night.