Update: SEC basketball scores today (Feb. 4)

Here is the latest update on Southeastern Conference – SEC basketball scores, including the top scorers for the winning and losing teams. There were wins on Saturday for dominant Alabama, plus Mississippi State and Tennessee, while South Carolina and Ole Miss continue to sink in the standings.

No. 4 Alabama Dominating the SEC with a 10-0 Record

The Alabama Crimson Tide is currently dominating the SEC with a 10-0 record in conference play and an overall record of 20-3. Alabama conquered the struggling LSU with a final score of 79-69.

Noah Clowney led the way for the Crimson Tide with 14 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. Even in defeat, LSU found a shining light, with Derek Fountain delivering a solid performance for the Tigers with 26 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks in the loss.

South Carolina Struggling with a 1-9 SEC Record

At the other end of the spectrum, meanwhile, South Carolina is laboring big time with a 1-9 record in SEC play this season and is currently on a seven-game losing streak. The Gamecocks are sitting last in the league standings, and I don’t see them moving up the chain anytime soon.

On Saturday, Arkansas handed the league struggles their latest defeat, –emerging as a 65-63 winner. Jalen Graham was the top scorer for the Razorbacks, with 16 points, while Anthony Black added 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Josh Gray was the pacers for South Carolina, with a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Mississippi State Rides a 3-Game Winning Streak

Mississippi State continues its recent winning form in the SEC, riding a 3-game winning streak and boasting a 15-3 overall record.

The Bulldogs picked up a 63-52 win over Missouri. Tolu Smith had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the win, while D.J. Jeffries, who had 10 points and nine rebounds, was one of three players to score 10 points today for Mississippi State.

DeAndre Gholston was the top scorer for Missouri, with 12 points. Dmoi Hodge finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Kobe Brown added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers.

Vanderbilt Delivers a Fifth Defeat in a Row for Ole Miss

Ole Miss continues to bumble in the SEC this season, and with a 1-9 record and a five-game losing streak, things are not looking good for the Rebels.

Their most recent loss came at the hands of Vanderbilt, which secured a 74-71 victory despite a strong performance from Ole Miss player Jaemyn Brakefield, who contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds. Myles Burns finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Liam Robbins was the top scorer for Vanderbilt, with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Other SEC Basketball Scores

Other SEC basketball scores on Saturday include a 46-43 victory for No. 2 Tennessee over No. 25 Auburn, a 72-67 victory for Kentucky over Florida, and an 82-57 victory for Texas A&M over Georgia.