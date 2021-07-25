USA v Jamaica lineups, how to watch Gold Cup clash live
The following are the starting lineups and how to watch the Gold Cup quarterfinals clash between USA and Jamaica at AT&T Stadium here in Arlington, Texas, Sunday night. Coverage of this game will be on Fox Sports 1 USA and fans in the United States can also watch all the action on Foxsports.com and by using the Fox Sports Go app.
For Jamaica, Fulham striker Bobby Reid returns to the starting teams after missing the last two games due to COVID 19 reasons. He will be joined in the attacking line by Cory Burke, with Shamar Nicholson named on the bench.
Also missing from the starting XI is start forward Leon Bailey who is only among substitutes tonight for the opening kick-off, as head coach Theodore Whitmore has opted to start with Junior Flemmings on the right-hand side.
How to watch USA v Jamaica Gold Cup live streaming!
Liam Moore returns to partner Damion Lowe in the heart of the backline, with captain Andre Blake taking up his place also in goal after sitting out the 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica in the last group match last week. Daniel Johnson and Devon Williams will play together in midfield, while Blair Turgott, Kemar Lawrence, and Alvas Powell also start for the Reggae Boyz.
Meanwhile, for the United States, they come into this games with a 100 percent record at the 2021 Gold Cup after winning all three games in the group stage. The Stars and Stripes are also seeking their third consecutive win over Jamaica at the Gold Cup, following wins in 2017 and 2019.
USA TEAM: 1 Matt Turner 16 James Sands 12 Miles Robinson 3 Sam Vines 6 Gianluca Busio 23 Kellyn Acosta 13 Matthew Hoppe 11 Daryl Dike 20 Shaq Moore 7 Paul Arriola 17 Sebastian Lletget SUBS: 22 Brad Guzan 18 Sean Johnson 9 Gyasi Zardes 10 Cristian Roldan 19 Eryk Williamson 15 Jonathan Lewis 2 Reggie Cannon 14 Jackson Yueill 21 George Bello 24 Henry Kessler 8 Nicholas Gioacchini
JAMAICA TEAM: 1 Andre Blake 6 Liam Moore 17 Damion Lowe 20 Kemar Lawrence 5 Alvas Powell 16 Daniel Johnson 22 Devon Williams 15 Blair Turgott 12 Junior Flemmings 10 Bobby De Cordova-Reid 9 Cory Burke SUBS: 19 Adrian Mariappa 3 Michael Hector 14 Andre Gray 13 Dillon Barnes 4 Amari’i Bell 23 Dennis Taylor 8 Oniel Fisher 7 Leon Bailey 11 Shamar Nicholson 21 Tyreek Magee 2 Lamar Walker