USA women’s gymnastics member tested positive for COVID 19

A member of Team USA women’s gymnastics has tested positive for COVID 19, days before the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, NBC is reporting on Monday. Team officials, though refusing to identify the person, revealed that it was not super star competitor Simone Biles.
The gymnast was not publicly identified, but authorities said she tested positive while preparing for the Games in Narita, which is about 35 miles east of Tokyo. The city officials also revealed that the person who tested positive for COVID 19 is between the age of 10 and 19.
Meanwhile, another member of the team will also isolate after they were identified as a “close contact” of the gymnast has been placed “on standby.” It is understood that the person is an alternate, according to the U.S. Olympic committee.
The American gymnasts arrived in Japan last Thursday, and remained in their travel accommodations and practiced in venues, but did not spend time in the city, according to the city.
Athletes will continue to get daily tested and undergo a three-day quarantine. Once the athletes move in the Olympic Village, they will not be allowed to leave the complex and will be required to wear masks everywhere, including in the gym, according to the Games report.
It was only recently teen sensation tennis player Coco Gauff announced that she will not represent Team USA at the Tokyo Olympic Games after she tested positive for COVID 19 last week.
It is still unclear Gauff or any of the members of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has been vaccinated.
“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future,” Gauff tweeted. “I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.”
The delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games is set to begin on Friday, on July 23 and end on August 8. You can watch all the live streaming coverage and television broadcast on NBC, USA, the Olympic Channel and more!