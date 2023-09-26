usc-coach:-bronny-james-‘doing-very-well’-but-not-practicing

Southern California freshman Bronny James did not participate in the Trojans’ first practice of the season Monday, but coach Andy Enfield said James is attending

Southern California freshman Bronny James did not participate in the Trojans’ first practice of the season Monday, but coach Andy Enfield said James is attending class and doing well.

James, son of LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a July 24 workout. The family later released a statement saying a congenital heart defect was discovered as the likely cause of James’ cardiac arrest, and the defect can be treated.

“Bronny’s doing very well,” Enfield told reporters at USC’s first practice. “But we just can’t comment on anything medically. He’s going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we’re really excited for him.”

Enfield would not provide a potential update or timetable for James’ return to basketball activities.

“He’s around (the team) when he can be,” Enfield said of James on Monday. “And he’s getting caught up (with) some schoolwork and doing very well. His grades are excellent right now, and he’s being the true student-athlete.”

Enfield did say James would be “a very valuable part of our basketball team” in 2023-24.

James was a McDonald’s All-American and a four- or five-star prospect in the Class of 2023, depending on the outlet. The 247Sports composite ranked him No. 22 overall in his class and the No. 5 combo guard.

USC had a freshman player suffer cardiac arrest last summer as well, Vincent Iwuchukwu. He was able to return by January and played in 14 games as a freshman.

–Field Level Media