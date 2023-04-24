usc-lands-top-dl-transfer-bear-alexander

Defensive lineman Bear Alexander, one of the top players remaining in the transfer portal, committed to USC on Sunday. After spending his freshman season at

Defensive lineman Bear Alexander, one of the top players remaining in the transfer portal, committed to USC on Sunday.

After spending his freshman season at Georgia, Alexander drew interest from over 15 schools. His lists of finalists included Colorado, Miami, Oregon, Penn State and Texas, but he opted to go to USC, which was the only school he visited.

Alexander recorded two sacks and nine total tackles (three for loss) in 12 games with the Bulldogs last season. He played in the national championship game against TCU, picking up a pair of tackles and a sack.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Alexander was a four-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

–Field Level Media