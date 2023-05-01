usf-suspends-rb-michel-dukes-after-battery-arrest

South Florida suspended senior running back Michel Dukes indefinitely on Monday following a felony arrest this weekend. He faces a charge of domestic battery by

South Florida suspended senior running back Michel Dukes indefinitely on Monday following a felony arrest this weekend.

He faces a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Dukes was arrested Saturday on the USF campus and his bond was set at $2,000, according to arrest records.

“I applaud the victim for coming forward,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “We do not tolerate domestic violence. There is never a reason or excuse for this type of behavior. Our Victim Advocates will ensure this individual gets connected with any and all resources.”

The USF athletics department released a statement Monday saying it is continuing to gather more information.

Dukes, 22, transferred to USF in 2022 after three seasons at Clemson. He played in 11 games for the Bulls and rushed for 188 yards and five touchdowns, adding eight receptions for 72 yards.

–Field Level Media