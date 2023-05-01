USF suspends RB Michel Dukes after battery arrest

South Florida suspended senior running back Michel Dukes indefinitely on Monday following a felony arrest this weekend. He faces a charge of domestic battery by

ByReportng - Field Level Media
usf-suspends-rb-michel-dukes-after-battery-arrest

South Florida suspended senior running back Michel Dukes indefinitely on Monday following a felony arrest this weekend.

He faces a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Dukes was arrested Saturday on the USF campus and his bond was set at $2,000, according to arrest records.

“I applaud the victim for coming forward,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “We do not tolerate domestic violence. There is never a reason or excuse for this type of behavior. Our Victim Advocates will ensure this individual gets connected with any and all resources.”

The USF athletics department released a statement Monday saying it is continuing to gather more information.

Dukes, 22, transferred to USF in 2022 after three seasons at Clemson. He played in 11 games for the Bulls and rushed for 188 yards and five touchdowns, adding eight receptions for 72 yards.

–Field Level Media

Reportng - Field Level Media

Field Level Media features breaking news & coverage of 7,000+ annual events from a network of more than 200 professional journalists across North America.

Similar Posts

WEEK-7-College Football TV Action and Key Match-ups

ByKOBY FRANZ | Staff Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (Sporting Alert) — The following are the live schedules for this weekend’s Week Seven rounds of matches in NCAA college football. Following a very busy and productive Week Six, which saw upsets, fans are again bracing themselves to see what this week has to offer. Amongst the highlighted games on the schedule is…

WatchESPN, ESPN2: No. 6 LSU Tigers v Ole Miss

BySports Desk

OXFORD, Miss. (Sporting Alert) – The No. 6 LSU Tigers will look to build another winning streak when they travel to face Ole Miss in a crucial Southeastern Conference game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night. GAME INFORMATION Watch/Listen: WatchESPN | ESPN2 | Listen Live | Radio Affiliates note: Three of the last four and seven of the last 11…

College Football Updates: Oregon battering Colorado, Florida trailing Georgia

ByKOBY FRANZ | Staff Writer

(Sporting Alert) — The following are live scores and updates from the latest NCAA college football top games 25 rank teams currently in action all over the country on Saturday. Live GameDay Updates on ESPN Radio The biggest leader at the moment is No. 4 Oregon, which is hammering Colorado 56-0 at the end of…

WatchESPN, ESPN: Top-ranked Alabama v Kentucky: Game Info and TV Channel

BySports Desk

No. 1 Alabama will look to remain undefeated when they take on Kentucky on the road Saturday. THE GAME: The University of Alabama football team returns to Southeastern Conference action with a road game against the Kentucky Wildcats this week. The game marks the first meeting between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats since the 2009 season and will be broadcast…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.