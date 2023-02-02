utah-g-gabe-madsen-(leg)-out-4-6-weeks

Utah guard Gabe Madsen is out four to six weeks after suffering a lower leg injury against Oregon on Saturday, the program announced before Thursday night’s home game against Stanford.

Madsen is the team’s second-leading scorer through 23 games, averaging 11.7 points while shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Utes are 13-2 when he’s scored in double figures this season and are 8-1 on the year when Madsen has hit at least three 3-pointers in a game.

Per Utah’s timetable, the earliest Madsen could return would be early March. The Utes were 15-8 (8-4 Pac-12) and tied for third place in their conference entering the game against Stanford.

