utah-state-transfer-steven-ashworth-commits-to-creighton

Former Utah State standout guard Steven Ashworth announced Monday that he is transferring to Creighton.

Ashworth, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, was an All-Mountain West first-team selection after leading Utah State in scoring (16.2 points per game), assists (4.5), 3-point baskets (111) and steals (41) in 35 appearances (25 starts) this season. He shot 43.4 percent from long range.

“I love that Creighton has a brand of its own and is a community that’s engulfed in Creighton basketball,” Ashworth, who will be 23 in May, told the Omaha World-Hearld. “I loved my experience up at Utah State and how much they care about basketball here, so to have an opportunity to do it on a stage like the Big East is something I’m super excited about.

“Being able to be a part of a system, culture and team that has had success recently and is planning on having more success was a huge part in why I wanted to come to Creighton.”

The 6-foot-1 Ashworth chose Creighton over a list of finalists that also included Gonzaga, BYU, Oklahoma State and Washington.

“We are excited to add Steven, and his wife Peyton, to the Bluejay family,” coach Greg McDermott said in a statement. “His ability to stretch the floor with the 3-point shot and make great decisions with the pass is exactly what we were looking (for) in the point guard position. In addition, he possesses the necessary leadership skills that fit perfectly with our returning players. We can’t wait to get him on campus and in Bluejay uniform!”

Utah State (26-9, 13-5 MWC) finished second in the Mountain West last season and lost to Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Ryan Odom later left to take over the VCU program.

“I felt like my relationship with coach (Greg McDermott) and the rest of the coaching staff felt really natural and authentic from the beginning,” Ashworth said.

Creighton has a need at guard after standout Ryan Nembhard entered the transfer portal.

–Field Level Media