va.-tech-topples-bc-behind-3-tds-from-bhayshul-tuten

Bhayshul Tuten rushed for three touchdowns and Kyron Drones threw for two as Virginia Tech broke Boston College’s five-game win streak with a 48-22 win in Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference action at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Tech (5-5, 4-2) finished with a 600-262 advantage in total yards, taking firm control in a 21-point second quarter that gave it a 31-7 halftime lead.

Drones was 12-for-17 for 219 passing yards and rushed for 135 yards on 20 carries to lead the Hokies.

Tuten rushed for 78 yards on 16 carries, while Da’Quan Felton caught four passes for 101 yards.

Dorian Strong set the tone for the Hokies’ defense, intercepting quarterback Thomas Castellanos on two of Boston College’s first three offensive series.

Leading the Eagles (6-4, 3-3), Castellanos was 10 of 20 for 110 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 46 more.

Jaedn Skeete and Xavier Coleman each scored their first career touchdowns.

John Pupel had nine tackles (seven solo).

After Strong intercepted Castellanos’ opening pass attempt from scrimmage, John Love’s 27-yard field goal got the Hokies on the board first.

Boston College responded quickly with an eight-play drive, scoring Alex Broome’s 4-yard touchdown up the middle. Broome also dialed up a preceding 36-yard scamper.

The hosts then forced a 3-and-out before Strong’s second pick spurred the ensuing series. Tech took the lead on Tuten’s 7-yard run up the middle with 1:28 left in the first quarter.

The Hokies’ go-ahead scoring drive featured a 25-yard pass to Dae’Quan Wright followed by 10 straight rushes.

A recovered onside kick allowed Tech to take the ball again, extending its lead on Drones’ 22-yard pass to Stephen Gosnell early in the second.

Drones busted out a 59-yard run to begin the Hokies’ next touchdown drive, with a 5-yard pass to Jaylin Lane coming three plays later with 7:04 left in the first half.

Two plays after Felton hauled in a 70-yard strike, Tuten’s 4-yard rush made it 31-7 with 1:33 before halftime.

The Hokies ate up 6:04 to begin the second half, adding to their lead with another 4-yard run by Tuten.

Castellanos hit Skeete for an 8-yard touchdown and Lewis Bond for a 2-point conversion, bringing the Eagles back within 38-15 with 2:52 left in the third.

Malachi Thomas broke through for a 35-yard touchdown run and Love booted a 46-yard field goal as Tech scored twice in the first 4:06 of the final period.

Coleman’s 1-yard run with 4:26 left closed the scoring.

