Vanderbilt draws test against defense-minded San Francisco

San Francisco seeks its first win away from home when it visits Vanderbilt on Wednesday evening in Nashville, Tenn.

The Dons (5-3) lost true road games to Boise State and Arizona State — the latter an 82-71 defeat on Sunday — while also falling to Grand Canyon on a neutral floor in Glendale, Ariz.

Jonathan Mogbo, San Francisco’s leading scorer (16.6 ppg), scored 23 points and pulled 16 rebounds in Sunday’s loss.

Marcus Williams (14.9) and Mike Sharavjamts (10.4) have also averaged double-figure scoring for the Dons. Williams scored 15 vs. Arizona State but Sharavjamts had just four.

“We’ve got to run better offense, number one,” San Francisco coach Chris Gerlufsen said after the ASU game. “I think their pressure took us out of, just flowing into actions that we have been doing well to this point. But we need to learn to play through … when you are being pressured, that penetrating cuts and things to the rim are the remedy for that.”

San Francisco, ranked 49th in Tuesday’s NET rankings, does its best work on defense. The Dons rank 27th nationally in KenPom.com’s adjusted defensive efficiency and allow 61.8 points per game.

Vanderbilt (4-4) has played two games with its best two players — guards Ezra Manjon (17.2 ppg) and Tyrin Lawrence (15.3) — on the floor simultaneously. It is 1-1 with them, losing 80-62 to Boston College on Nov. 29 before beating Alabama A&M 78-59 on Saturday.

However, the Commodores played those games without leading rebounder Colin Smith (8.6), who was injured in a Thanksgiving tournament.

Vanderbilt ranks 254th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, ranking 316th in turnover rate (14.8 percent) and 330th in 3-point defense (38.5 percent).

Coach Jerry Stackhouse was encouraged after Vanderbilt allowed a season-low 59 points on Saturday.

“In the second half, we turned our defense up a little bit and (were) able to get some full-court pressure and some quarter-court pressure, turned them over a little bit and were able to get some easy things in transition,” Stackhouse said.

–Field Level Media