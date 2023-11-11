vanderbilt-finds-rhythm,-turns-back-south-carolina-upstate

Vanderbilt found the win column after an opening-night loss, defeating South Carolina Upstate 74-67 Friday night in Nashville, Tenn.

Tasos Kamateros led the Commodores with 21 points, and Ezra Manjon and Paul Lewis added 16 and 10, respectively. Vanderbilt shot 45.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent (8-of-22) from 3-point range.

In the losing effort, USC Upstate was led by 17 points apiece from Trae Broadnax and Miguel Ayesa. The Spartans shot 43.6 percent from the field and 50 percent (10-of-20) from 3-point range.

After trailing by four at halftime and continuing its slow start early in the second half, Vanderbilt was behind 42-41 with 11:10 remaining, but the Commodores produced some separation with a few timely 3-pointers by veteran transfers Evan Taylor and Kamateros.

For the second straight game, Vanderbilt was without Tyrin Lawrence, Ven-Allen Lubin and Lee Dort. From that trio, two are likely starters.

Lawrence was withheld due to what Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse called a foot sprain. Lubin has a hip sprain and Dort was sidelined due to a foot injury suffered this offseason.

Lawrence was selected as a second team All-Southeastern Conference player in the preseason by the league’s coaches and projects to be among the Commodores’ leading scorers.

Upstate led 31-27 after an ugly first half in which Vanderbilt shot 32 percent from the field and 1-for-12 from 3-point range. The Spartans capitalized by shooting 42.9 percent and making four 3-pointers. The difference was Vanderbilt’s eight turnovers as opposed to USC Upstate’s four.

Vanderbilt’s slow start included a scoring drought of 5:01 and one of 3:52 in the first half, during which the Commodores scored only four points through the first 9:39 of the game.

It was largely the same story in the early second half until a 9-0 Vanderbilt run put the Commodores ahead 50-42. The Commodores followed that up a few minutes later with a 7-0 run led by Manjon and Kamateros.

