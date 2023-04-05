Vanderbilt transfer Jordan Wright commits to LSU

Vanderbilt transfer guard Jordan Wright committed to LSU on Wednesday, returning home to play for his hometown team next season.

The Baton Rouge, La., native has one year of eligibility remaining. He made the announcement on social media.

Wright was the Commodores’ third-leading scorer this past season, averaging 10.6 points per game. He led the team in rebounds (5.1) and steals (1.1).

Wright has scored 1,182 points in four seasons at Vandy, starting 74 of 124 games. He’s averaging 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds for his career.

–Field Level Media

