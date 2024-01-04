vandy-qb,-big-ten-sacks-leader-pick-texas-a&m

Vanderbilt quarterback Nick Seals and Purdue pass rusher Nic Scourton committed to Texas A&M on Thursday.

Seals confirmed he's headed to College Station hours after Scourton posted a photo of himself wearing a No. 7 Aggies jersey to social media to confirm the return to his native Texas.

Seals started 22 games at Vanderbilt and arrives as new coach Mike Elko, whose A&M depth chart also features former five-star QB Conner Weigman.

Weigman has eight career starts and will be a redshirt sophomore in 2024. He won the Aggies' quarterback competition under former coach Jimbo Fisher last summer but lasted only a month. He was sidelined for the season by a broken foot four games into the season.

Another name to know in the Aggies' QB derby is incoming freshman Miles O'Neill, who is listed at 6-5, 225.

Scourton, 19, played 25 games over two seasons at Purdue. He led the Big Ten in sacks with 10 and had 15 tackles for loss in 2023.

24Sports listed Scourton as the No. 8 overall player in the portal.

His commitment to Texas A&M and new head coach Mike Elko came one day after Scourton's official visit to College Station.

Tight end Garrett Miller, Scourton's teammate with the Boilermakers, transferred to Texas A&M last month.

Adding Scourton to the roster is a big gain for the Aggies, who lost defensive linemen Edgerrin Cooper (NFL draft), Fadil Diggs (transfer to Syracuse) and Walter Nolen (transfer to Ole Miss) since the end of the 2023 season.

--Field Level Media

