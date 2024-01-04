deneme bonusucasino sitesi1xbet casinoonline poker sitelerirulet sitelerisweet bonanza

Vandy QB Ken Seals returns to Texas, commits to TCU

Reportng - Field Level Media

04/01/2024

vandy-qb-ken-seals-returns-to-texas,-commits-to-tcu

Vanderbilt quarterback Nick Seals committed to TCU after four seasons with the Commodores.

Seals started 22 games at Vanderbilt, but grew up 30 minutes from the Horned Frogs' Fort Worth campus in Azle (Weatherford High School).

Seals and TCU holdover Josh Hoover are likely to square off in the spring.

At Vandy, Seals passed for 4,292 yards with 28 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in his career. Ten of those picks came during his freshman season.

In 2023, Seals started six games and he started seven times in 2021 after being a nine-game starter as a true freshman in 2020.

--Field Level Media

