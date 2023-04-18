Wordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatKepez haberantika alanlarpuro satın alBeard Transplantoyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekhollywoodantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarGülüş Tasarımıantalya haberWordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatKepez haberantika alanlarpuro satın alBeard Transplantoyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekhollywoodantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarGülüş Tasarımıantalya haber
vcu-transfer-jayden-nunn-picks-baylor

VCU transfer Jayden Nunn picks Baylor

by

Baylor landed former VCU two-year starter Jayden Nunn from the transfer portal Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard and 2021-22 Atlantic 10 All-Freshman selection chose Baylor over Texas, Oklahoma, Penn State and LSU.

Nunn averaged 9.0 points in 66 games (64 starts) in his two seasons at VCU under coach Mike Rhoades, who left late last month to take the post at Penn State. Ryan Odom took over at VCU after leaving Utah State.

“The coaching change made me reassess things,” Nunn told ESPN on Tuesday. “I felt like coach Odom is going to build something great at VCU, I really do. I’m impressed with what he’s planning, but Baylor felt like it’s where I need to be. I felt at home there.”

Nunn shot 40.4 percent from the 3-point line this past season, tops on VCU.

–Field Level Media

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

alanya escortHacklinksinop escortankara escortizmir escortporno izleetimesgut escortbalıkesir escortAksaray EscortBasaksehir escortKonya Escortizmir escortGaziantep escortkartal escortpornoescortsistanbul escortizmir escortizmir escorthttps://escortcity.net/Ankara çilingirbodrum escortonwin girişHacklink satın alçankaya escortAyvalık Escortkütahya escortgümüşhane escortAksaray escortaydın escortkayseri escortçankaya escortkızılay escortkeçiören escorteryaman escortKiralık Bahis Sitelerialanya escortHacklinksinop escortankara escortizmir escortporno izleetimesgut escortbalıkesir escortAksaray EscortBasaksehir escortKonya Escortizmir escortGaziantep escortkartal escortpornoescortsistanbul escortizmir escortizmir escorthttps://escortcity.net/Ankara çilingirbodrum escortonwin girişHacklink satın alçankaya escortAyvalık Escortkütahya escortgümüşhane escortAksaray escortaydın escortkayseri escortçankaya escortkızılay escortkeçiören escorteryaman escortKiralık Bahis Siteleri