vcu-transfer-jayden-nunn-picks-baylor

Baylor landed former VCU two-year starter Jayden Nunn from the transfer portal Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard and 2021-22 Atlantic 10 All-Freshman selection chose Baylor over Texas, Oklahoma, Penn State and LSU.

Nunn averaged 9.0 points in 66 games (64 starts) in his two seasons at VCU under coach Mike Rhoades, who left late last month to take the post at Penn State. Ryan Odom took over at VCU after leaving Utah State.

“The coaching change made me reassess things,” Nunn told ESPN on Tuesday. “I felt like coach Odom is going to build something great at VCU, I really do. I’m impressed with what he’s planning, but Baylor felt like it’s where I need to be. I felt at home there.”

Nunn shot 40.4 percent from the 3-point line this past season, tops on VCU.

–Field Level Media