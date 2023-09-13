[Video] Concacaf Nations League: Jamaica salvages 2-2 draw against Haiti

Kingston, Jamaica (Sept. 13) — Jamaica clawed back from a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Haiti in their League A Concacaf Nations League Group B encounter at the National Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Reggae Boyz, initially stunned by a brace from Haitian forward Louicius Deedson, showed remarkable resilience to salvage a point.
A Game of Two Halves
The early minutes were a horror show for Jamaica. Despite dominating possession, they found themselves two goals down, both courtesy of Deedson.
The Haitian capitalized on a defensive blunder in the 11th minute and added another in the 14th minute, exploiting a counter-attack after Jamaica lost possession in midfield.
However, the tide turned in the second half. An own goal by Haiti’s Ricardo Adé in the 51st minute breathed life into the Jamaican side.
Then, in the 83rd minute, Fulham forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid stepped up to the penalty spot and calmly slotted home the equalizer.
Elsewhere in the CONCACAF
In other matches, Mexico played out a 3-3 draw with Uzbekistan, with Raúl Jiménez netting two goals for El Tri, who USA hammered Oman 4-0 in another friendly match.