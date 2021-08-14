Video highlight: Manchester United 5, Leeds United 1

Manchester United hammered Leeds United 5-1 to open its 2021-2022 English Premier League season at Old Trafford on Saturday (14). Watch video highlights of the game as the home side made the best possible start to the campaign.
Bruno Fernandes banged in a hat-trick and Paul Pogba finished with four assists for Manchester United which hosted 72,732 fans back into Old Trafford for the first time since the global COVID-19 outbreak.
Besides Fernandes, who scored in the 30th, 54th and 60th minutes, Mason Greenwood (52) and Fred (68) also got on the scoresheet for the Red Devils, while Victor Lindelöf grabbed the other assists for the side.
“This is Man United, this is the real Man United, this is how I sold Man United to Edinson (Cavani) for example, that you can’t leave after one season with no fans,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.
“It was electric, absolutely magic. It does mean a lot for the players. This atmosphere gives you the extra edge and energy.
“You can’t replicate that from a team-talk. When you run down that end and you score four goals like we did second half, it’s just the best feeling in the world. There’s always the next game, but this is a great start.”
Luke Ayling who netted in the 49th minute to knot the scores at 1-1 early in the second half, got the only goal for Leeds which suffered a 6-2 defeat when these two teams met at Old Trafford last year.
“You’ve got to say well done to everyone – from the crowd to the players to the staff this week, the coaches,” Solskjaer said. “Everything’s been spot on and to get this result and performance on the first day gives you a massive boost.
“It’s just the mood. But it’s one game and we should always pat ourselves on the back and taste that sweet victory. Tomorrow, we’re back on track for the next one.”
Match officials – Stats and Info
Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies. Fourth official: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Lee Betts.