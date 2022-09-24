[Video highlights] No. 17 Baylor beats Iowa State, 31-24

Blake Shapen threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers as No. 17 Baylor used a balanced performance to beat Iowa State 31-24 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames in a college football Week 4 game on Saturday (24). Complete Box Score. Watch video highlights and score updates below.

Shapen finished 19 for 26 on completed passes for 238 yards and connected with Gavin Holmes, Ben Sims, and Dillon Doyle for scores at Baylor improved to 3-1 on the season and got its Big 12 Conference play off to a winning start.

Meanwhile, Hunter Dekkers ended 23 for 36 on completed passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns, but also had a pair of interceptions for Iowa State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) which suffered its first defeat of the season after two starts.

Jaylin Noel was also productive on offense for the Cyclones, but the hosts weren’t disciplined enough today after giving away 78 yards from 8 penalties in the defeat.

Baylor returns home to host No. 8 Oklahoma State (3-0) next Saturday, Oct. 1, at McLane Stadium. The Cowboys were inactive this week so they will be eager to return to pick up from blowing out Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 63-7 the last time they played.