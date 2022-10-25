Video highlights and game stats as Memphis 134 beats Brooklyn 124

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The following are the stats, recap and scores for the NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night (24). Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 38 points to lead Memphis to a 134-124 victory to bounce back from the 137-96 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks.

In the win over the Nets on Monday, Morant and Bane also each dished out seven assists. Bane also impressed shooting the ball on the night after going 14 of 21 overall from the field and buried 8 of 11 shots from 3-point range for a career-high from long range.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both finished with 37 points for the Nets, while Nic Claxton scored 16 points in the defeat for the travelers. Read More: Video highlights – Boston beat Sixers 126-117 in NBA season opener

Memphis Grizzlies 134 beats Brooklyn Nets 124

BROOKLYN NETS (124)

Durant 14-20 8-9 37, O’Neale 3-12 0-0 8, Claxton 7-10 2-2 16, Irving 14-24 7-8 37, Simmons 2-5 3-5 7, Harris 3-9 0-0 8, Watanabe 0-1 0-0 0, Sharpe 2-2 1-2 5, Mills 2-4 0-0 6, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-87 21-26 124.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (134)

Aldama 6-8 3-3 17, Brooks 2-13 0-0 4, Adams 3-5 3-6 9, Bane 14-21 2/3 38, Morant 12-22 10-11 38, Clarke 4-5 5-6 13, LaRavia 0-2 0-0 0, Roddy 0-5 0-0 0, Jones 4-10 0-0 8, Konchar 2/3 1-2 7. Totals 47-94 24-31 134.

3-Point Goals–Brooklyn Nets 9-29 (Mills 2-4, Irving 2-6, Harris 2-7, O’Neale 2-7, Durant 1-3, Simmons 0-1, Watanabe 0-1), Memphis Grizzlies 16-34 (Bane 8-11, Morant 4-6, Konchar 2-3, Aldama 2-4, Jones 0-1, Roddy 0-4, Brooks 0-5).

Fouled Out–Brooklyn Nets 1 (Simmons), Memphis Grizzlies None.

Rebounds–Brooklyn Nets 35 (Irving 8), Memphis Grizzlies 38 (Adams 13).

Assists–Brooklyn Nets 27 (Simmons 8), Memphis Grizzlies 21 (Bane, Morant 7).

Total Fouls–Brooklyn Nets 30, Memphis Grizzlies 22. A–17,392 (18,119)

UP NEXT:

Brooklyn Nets: Play the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Memphis Grizzlies: Start a four-game road trip on Thursday in Sacramento against the Kings.