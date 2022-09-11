[Video Highlights] – Appalachian State stuns No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14

COLLEGE STATION, Texas —— Camerun Peoples and Chase Brice were among the top performers as the unranked Appalachian State stunned No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 in a shocking college football game in Week 2 here in College Station in Texas, on Saturday (10). [Box Scores]

“It didn’t feel real at first,” Appalachian State quarterback Brice said. “I’ll be honest, I was just in shock. I just couldn’t believe the way we fought and finished. It was just great.”

In what was a very tight game, Appalachian State scored touchdowns after both turnovers forced by its defense, before Michael Hughes kicked a tiebreaking field goal with 8:05 left to secure the memorable victory this weekend. Read More: How to watch the Week 1 NFL schedule? TV channels, start times – Sept. 11

The positive result here in College Station this weekend was the first win for the Mountaineers (1-1) against an AP top-10 ranked opponent since the 34-32 win over Michigan in 2007, and the 92,664 fans at Kyle Field on a steamy Saturday afternoon in Texas were left stunned.

Peoples ran for 112 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown, while Brice finished 15 of 30 on completed passes for 134 yards and threw a nine-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson in the third quarter to give Appalachian State a 14-7 lead at the time with 2:34 remaining in the quarter.

“The key was belief,” Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark said on the school’s website. “You have to believe in yourself and believe in this program. I told them take the logo off of the helmet, take the logo off the field and let’s go play football.”

With the defeat, Texas A&M fell to 1-1 on the season and the Aggies will certainly fall big time when the next AP Top 25 college football rankings come out this week.

Will Texas A&M fall out of the AP Top 25?

If the early season ranking trend continues, I would think the Aggies will drop out of the top 10 this week.

“At the end of the day, that’s my fault as the head football coach,” coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We have to have guys ready in all three phases. We had chances to make plays in all three phases. We had opportunities, but we have to coach it better. That’s on me.”

Appalachian State, in the meantime, is likely to enter the AP Top 25 poll this week after the huge upset.