NASHVILLE, Tenn. (November 14) —— Colorado defeated reigning SEC champion and current No. 11 ranked Tennessee, 78-66 for a college basketball upset victory at Bridgestone Arena here in Nashville, on Sunday (13). HIGHLIGHTS

KJ Simpson, who finished with career highs, had a 23 points and 10 rebounds double-double performance on 7 of 16 shooting from the field, to lead the way for Tennessee (1-1), which entered the game as a 16-point favorite. Read More: Aljaz Kunc helps Iowa State roll over North Carolina A&T, 80-43

“A lot of us were disappointed after [the 83-74 defeat to] Grambling,” Simpson said. “Coach was really disappointed. My job as a leader of this team is to set the tone. It’s all about a tough mindset.”

Fellow reserve Tristan de Silva added 14 points off the bench and made 5 of 7 of his shots from the field, while junior guard J’Vonne Hadley grabbed 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes (2-1), who shot 43.5% from the field, and held Tennessee to just 25.4%.

Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke Key each scored 15 points to lead Tennessee. James made four of his team’s 10 shots from 3-pointers and added eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Key grabbed six boards in the defeat.

Zakai Zeigler contributed 12 points and fellow guard Santiago Vescovi supported with 11 points and game-high five steals for the Volunteers, who led by two at halftime, but was outscored 46-32 in the second half.

Click for Full Box Score STATS (PDF)