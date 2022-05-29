[Video highlights] Florida shutout Texas A&M SEC Baseball Tournament 2022, 9-0

Hoover, AL— Watch the video highlights of Florida vs Texas A&M in the semifinals at the SEC Baseball Tournament 2022 on Saturday (28) at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The result came as a surprise to many as the Gators stunned the No. 2 seeded Aggies 9-0 to advance to the SEC Baseball Tournament 2022 final.

Starting pitcher Timmy Manning, who was making his first pitching appearance since April 5, finished with a career-high five-plus innings of shutout baseball to earn his first collegiate victory.

SEC Baseball Tournament 2022 Video Highlights

It was the 8th shutout in the SEC Tournament for Florida, which is now tied with Mississippi State for 3rd-most all-time in that category. Read more: Florida tags South Carolina 2-1, advances at 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament

“Well, I think the story of the game obviously today was pitching,” Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “Timmy gave us a great start, five scoreless, and then Fisher came in and threw four scoreless to help us save a few arms for tomorrow.

“But offensively we were really good all day, and I think some of the things kind of go unnoticed. Josh Rivera had a really good game today offensively, Ty Evans made three outstanding plays in right field, and we asked Mac Guscette to catch 18 innings today and he just did an incredible job with the pitching staff.

“Had the big three-run homer in the first game in the ninth and had a key line drive to drive in two. I mean, it was a long day at the field, but it was a lot of fun. I’m really proud of the way we competed, and now we have an opportunity to play one more game.”

The No. 7 seed Florida (39-21, 15-15 SEC) which needed to survive an elimination game earlier in the day against Alabama, took very advantage of the second chance to set up a battle against No. 1 Tennessee in Sunday’s final, which will be televised live on ESPN2 and stream on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

In the top of the second, Jud Fabian notched his 22nd home run this season when he homered to left field to score the first run of the game for Florida.

Wyatt Langford hit a leadoff double to start the third inning and was brought home by a sacrifice fly from BT Riopelle, 2-0.

In the fourth, the Gators’ Mac Guscette singled to left field for Jac Caglianone and Fabian to score. The bats stayed hot for the Gators as they logged four unanswered runs through the next three innings, 8-0.

Florida will face Tennessee for the SEC Baseball Tournament 2022 championship on Sunday at 3:00 pm ET. The Vols beat No. 12 seed Kentucky 12-2 in the second semifinal game on Saturday night.

