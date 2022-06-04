Video highlights LSU vs Kennesaw State, 14-11 2022 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional 

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Trailing by the most runs for the program this season, LSU erupted in the bottom of the eighth inning to stun Kennesaw State 14-11 to open the 2022 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional play at Pete Taylor Park on a winning note on Friday night (3). Watch video highlights and score of the exciting contest.

LSU (39-20) started the game slowly and found itself trailing by seven runs, which is the highest deficit for the Tigers this entering Friday’s game. The previous highest of the campaign was six runs against Vanderbilt in May.

There were many fans who looked very concerned and deflated in the stands when Kennesaw State scored four runs in the third inning and then repeated that feat in the fifth.

However, several others stayed on their feet cheering the Tigers on, and the SEC powerhouses delivered in the end after putting up 10 unanswered runs in the ninth inning to recover from an 11-4 deficit and much to the delight of the many traveling fans at the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional.

It was the largest comeback by LSU in an NCAA Tournament game since 1999, when they also stunned East Carolina, 12-10, in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional after slipping to a 9-2 bother in that contest.

“Wow, big fan of that eighth inning,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson when interviewed by ESPN. “A lot of people talk about character and culture and competitiveness, and that was all of that on display. I’m really proud of these guys for sticking with it.

“We’d love to sit around and celebrate it because it’s a win that should be celebrated, but we’ve got to get ready to go tomorrow.”

The Tigers, who are the No. 2 seed in the 2022 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional, will next play No. 1 seed Southern Mississippi at 6 p.m. CT Saturday, while Kennesaw State (35-27) will hope to bounce back against Army in the early game starting at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday.

This clash is an elimination game.

The LSU vs Southern Mississippi game on Saturday night will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed live on ESPN+.