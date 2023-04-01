[Video Highlights] Manchester City 4, Liverpool 1: Report and Result

MANCHESTER (April 1) — Manchester City claimed a dominant 4-1 victory against Liverpool in their Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium. The hosts had four different goal scorers, with Julian Alvarez, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Jack Grealish all finding the back of the net.

Liverpool took the lead after 17 minutes through Mohamed Salah, but City responded quickly, with Alvarez scoring the equalizer just ten minutes later. Grealish provided a crucial cross for his team’s equalizing goal. Read more: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to miss Norway games with groin injury

Watch Manchester City Hammer Liverpool 4-1

Alvarez then turned provider shortly after the break, delivering a sublime pass to Riyad Mahrez, who crossed the ball for De Bruyne to slot in from close range and give City the lead. John Stones, who was exceptional throughout the game, impressively took up a midfield position to provide cover when necessary.

The England defender’s efforts proved crucial in Manchester City’s domination of the game. Gundogan added the third goal after a scramble in the box to make the score 3-1 for the Citizens.

Grealish, who had an outstanding game and was named Man of the Match, finally got the goal he deserved when he tapped in a cross from De Bruyne in the 74th minute to seal the victory for City.

The final scoreline of 4-1 was a fair reflection of City’s superiority over Liverpool, who struggled to cope with the hosts’ relentless attacking play. Despite missing their top scorer Erling Haaland due to injury, Manchester City demonstrated their all-round strength to claim all three points.

The result keeps the defending Premier League champions in the closely contested title race, keeping pace with league leaders Arsenal, who responded in their fixture with a bullish 4-1 victory over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium.